AAP, BJP lawmakers spar over law and order, Delhi assembly adjourned for 10 mins

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly was on Wednesday adjourned for 10 minutes as ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers got into an argument over the law-and-order situation in the Capital, prompting the latter to stage a walk out for half an hour. BJP lawmakers staged a walk out for half-an-hour. (File photo)

The second sitting of the assembly’s winter session earlier began under Rule 280, which allows members to raise issues related to their constituencies. A discussion on the law-and-order situation followed.

AAP lawmaker Durgesh Pathak, who initiated the discussion, said Delhi’s law and order was deteriorating and no person is safe in Delhi. “The responsibility of maintaining law and order rests with Union home Minister Amit Shah.” He alleged police officers get the charge of police stations, which are at the front line of providing security, when they pay the BJP

BJP lawmaker Ajay Mahawar said the AAP should not speak on law and order, citing the attempt to assassinate former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in AAP-ruled Punjab on Wednesday. He also referred to alleged assaults on the then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018, and Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal this year.

AAP lawmakers trooped into the well of the House in protest against the allegedly worsening law and order situation carrying placards as the BJP member was speaking. This prompted Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to adjourn the House for 10 minutes. “It is the people of Delhi who are scared… it is regrettable that the Opposition was not interested in discussing such a serious issue and disturbed the discussions. Every lane and colony in Delhi is disturbed over it.”

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta said they boycotted the House in protest as their proposal to focus on the issues of education and “Sheesh Mahal” was rejected. The BJP lawmakers raised slogans saying: “Delhi government is bankrupt, Kejriwal is in the Sheesh Mahal.’”

The BJP has been critical of alleged lavish renovations at the chief minister’s bungalow when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal occupied it before stepping down this year and has been referring to it as “Sheesh Mahal”.

The law-and-order issue has dominated the assembly proceedings since the House reconvened on November 29. Kejriwal has repeatedly lashed out at the BJP over it. The BJP has accused Kejriwal of politicising the sensitive issue of crime to divert attention from the AAP government’s alleged scams and the failures.