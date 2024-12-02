Government, opposition close to ending Parliament winter session deadlock: Report

The government and opposition parties have reached an agreement to end the Parliament deadlock, with dates set for discussions on the Constitution in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

The discussion on the Constitution, marking its 75th year of adoption, will be held in the Lower House on December 13 and 14, and in the Upper House on December 16 and 17, PTI reported.

The Samajwadi Party and the TMC may also be allowed to raise the Sambhal issue and the happenings in Bangladesh respectively in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition wants an official announcement of dates for the discussion on the Constitution before agreeing to the resumption of regular parliamentary proceedings.

“We are hopeful that Parliament will begin its work from Tuesday. Positive talks have happened,” a source told PTI.

However, the Congress might not get what it wants with regards to the Adani issue. There is little possibility of any specific discussion on the contentious issue. The opposition members may touch on it during other debates.

The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of the indictment of US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. This coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest have resulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on November 25.

Proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for yet another day on Monday amid protests by opposition members over the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues.

Adani row not a priority for everyone

Some other opposition parties, especially the TMC, have not attached the same priority to the Adani row and want Parliament to discuss a host of different issues, including unemployment, price rise and the Centre's alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in fund allocation.

The TMC has skipped opposition meetings to formulate the INDIA bloc's joint strategy during the Session, saying that the party cannot be there just to stamp its approval on the Congress' agenda.

The Congress and many of its allies have also been vocal in targeting the ruling BJP for its alleged attack on the Congress under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP on the other hand has projected the main opposition party as the principal violator of constitutional norms and spirit when it was in power, asserting that the Modi government has strengthened constitutional practices and principles during its over 10-year tenure.