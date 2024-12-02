Menu Explore
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day as Oppo seeks discussion on Adani, Sambhal, Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2024 02:06 PM IST

As soon as the House convened, chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 20 notices under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of business to take up discussions

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as the Opposition continued to push for a discussion on the allegations against the Adani Group, and violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and Manipur.

The House was first adjourned until noon. (PTI)
As soon as the House convened, chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 20 notices under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of business to take up discussions. “It appears that a deliberate algorithm exists to actualise Murphy’s Law - anything that can go wrong will go wrong - in this August House, consequently impeding the proper functioning of Parliament. We find ourselves achieving precisely the antithesis of what our Constitution ordains.”

Dhankhar said what they were doing was a spectacle of absolute disdain to the people. He urged the lawmakers to allow Parliament to function. “…Do not make it dysfunctional!” said Dhankhar

The House was first adjourned until noon within 15 minutes of convening and subsequently for the day.

Follow Us On