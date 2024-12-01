Sambhal mosque row: 3-member panel begins probe on clashes today; ASI files response

A three-member judicial inquiry committee began to investigate the violence that occurred on November 24 in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, following a survey of the Jama Masjid linked to a petition claiming that the site was originally home to a Harihar temple. The local commissioner confirmed that the situation in the district is currently calm and is being closely monitored by authorities. Police conducted a flag march near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Saturday. To ensure peace and order, the administration has extended the ban on outsider entry into Sambhal until December 10.(PTI)

The committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, has been tasked with determining whether the violence was premeditated and is required to submit its report within the next two months. The other members of the panel are former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Amit Mohan Prasad and Arvind Kumar Jain.

Earlier in the day, speaking to news agency ANI, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that the committee would visit the site on Sunday to gather evidence, and all necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate the investigation.

"The probe committee will carry out its work, and we are here to assist them wherever necessary to help gather evidence," Singh said. “Adequate security forces have been deployed for the committee's protection, and additional actions will be taken if needed,” he added.

Tensions in Sambhal have been rising since November 19, following a local court’s order for a survey of the mosque. Clashes erupted between protestors and police during the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths. The survey was initiated based on a petition claiming the mosque was originally a Harihar temple.

On November 24, a stone-pelting incident occurred during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, leading to the deaths of four people and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

As of now, 27 people, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been filed in connection with the violence, according to the police.

Restriction on visitors

Regarding the ban on an opposition delegation from visiting the violence-affected region, the commissioner said that once the situation in Sambhal fully normalises, anyone will be free to visit. He also called for public cooperation to restore peace in the area.

"We are making every effort to ensure that, with the support of the people, the situation normalizes as quickly as possible. Once that happens, anyone who wishes to visit will be able to do so without any issues," the commissioner explained.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the administration of being influenced by the government after a party delegation was prevented from visiting Sambhal on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Yadav accused both the government and the administration of being responsible for “orchestrating” the events that led to the violence in Sambhal.

ASI files response in court, seeks control of Mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted its response in court regarding the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, seeking control and management of the Mughal-era mosque, as it is a protected heritage site.

In its response, presented by lawyer Vishnu Sharma on Friday, the ASI stated that it faced resistance from the mosque's management committee and local residents while attempting to conduct surveys of the site.

The mosque, which has been an ASI-protected monument since 1920, falls under the agency's jurisdiction. Sharma said that public access to the mosque should be allowed in accordance with ASI regulations.

The ASI also argued that it should retain control over the monument, including any potential structural changes, and expressed concerns about unauthorised alterations by the mosque’s management committee, deeming them unlawful and calling for their restriction.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)