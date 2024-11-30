Sambhal mosque dispute: Administration prohibits entry of ‘outsiders’; Akhilesh Yadav reacts

The Sambhal district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on the entry of “outsiders” until December 10 to maintain peace and order after the November 19 violence that killed four people and injured several others over a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, said Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya. Friday prayers took place amid tight security at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal. (ANI)

“No outsider, any social organisation or any public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10,” Rajendra Pensiya said in a statement.

The move coincided with a planned visit by a 15-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) to gather information about the violence that erupted following a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex.

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, who was set to lead a delegation, told reporters in Lucknow that home secretary Sanjay Prasad had called him to request that he not visit Sambhal.

"The DM Sambhal had also called me up telling me that the ban on entry of outsiders has been extended till December 10. So I will now visit the party office and discuss the issue before deciding on our next action," Pandey said.

"The government perhaps wanted to prevent me from hiding its wrongs in Sambhal as our visit would have exposed its several mistakes," he added.

Heavy security has been placed outside Pandey’s residence since Friday night. Earlier, Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal announced that a party delegation would visit Sambhal on Saturday, as instructed by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to submit a report on the violence there.

Reacting to the district’s decision, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Imposing a ban is a failure of the BJP government's governance, administration and government management. If the government had imposed such a ban earlier on those who dreamed of causing riots and made people raise frenzied slogans, the atmosphere of harmony and peace in Sambhal would not have been spoiled. Just like the BJP changes the entire cabinet at once, similarly, the entire administrative board from top to bottom in Sambhal should be suspended and dismissed by accusing them of negligence due to conspiracy and strict action should be taken against them and a case should also be filed against them for murder of someone. BJP has lost.”

Meanwhile, Congress state president Ajay Rai said a party delegation will visit Sambhal on December 2.

Sambhal violence

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since the local court ordered the first survey of the city's Jama Masjid on November 19. The petitioner claims that the mosque was built on the site of the former Harihar temple.

Violence broke out on November 24 when protesters gathered near the mosque, clashing with security forces, resulting in stone pelting and arson. Four people were killed, and several others, including police officers, were injured. The police have denied allegations of firing at the protesters.

In response to the unrest, the Sambhal district administration imposed prohibitory orders.

On Friday, the Supreme Court instructed the Sambhal trial court to suspend proceedings in the case concerning the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, including the survey report it had requested. The court also directed that the report, prepared by the advocate commissioner, be kept in a sealed cover until the Allahabad High Court hears the mosque committee's appeal.

Both sides welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter: the Hindu petitioners, who claim a temple once stood on the site, and the mosque committee, which opposed the survey.