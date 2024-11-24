'Arson, stone pelting, tear gas': What happened during Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday morning used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse a mob that threw stones at officers conducting the second survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid mosque in Sambhal. Security personnel keep vigil ahead of Friday prayers amid the ongoing controversy regarding the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.(PTI file photo)

The miscreants also torched some vehicles. The survey was completed, and the team was safely escorted out of the area, police said.

The survey was conducted on the order of a local court in connection with a petition which claimed that the mosque was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple.

According to the local administration, the second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site began around 7 am.

"Some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told PTI.

The police said the miscreants will be identified and booked.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said: “Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now and the survey is underway.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that action will be taken against people who hindered the survey.

"It is the duty of the government and the police to follow the instruction of the court and whoever will hinder this, action will be taken against them," he said.

The Samajwadi Party slammed the UP government over the survey.

"The Sambhal police and administration, along with the BJP, have been provoking people in the Shahi Masjid issue in the name of ASI survey. This comes a day after the BJP claimed that it got Muslim votes in Kundarki. Is this the reward that the BJP is giving for Kundarki? What does the Places of Worship Act 1991 say... barring Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir issue no other structure will be touched or changed... exactly after the elections the BJP has started its game once again. This game of BJP is not good for the integrity of this nation; BJP is trying to divide the society," said SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei.

What's the matter?

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain had filed the petition. He had said earlier this week that the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque.

The court had asked for a report after conducting the videography and photography survey.

Jain told PTI on Tuesday that the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, the mosque committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal were parties to the petition.

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had claimed that the Harihar temple was mentioned in "Baburnama" and the "Ain-e-Akbari". He said the temple was demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529.

With inputs from agencies