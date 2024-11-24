UP: Mob throws stones at officials during Sambhal mosque survey

A mob threw stones on a team of officials surveying the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday morning, prompting the police to use mild force on the crowd. Police use tear gas and lathicharge to control crowd during mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)

The survey was carried out under a local court's order after a petition claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Harihar temple. The court ordered the use of videography and photography to document the site.

After the mob pelted stones, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Petitioner allege Mughal emperor Babar partially demolished temple

The petition, filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, alleged that the Mughal emperor Babar partially demolished the temple in 1529 and constructed the mosque.

Jain pointed towards the historical and religious importance of the alleged temple.

"The Harihar temple is central to our faith, and the area is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Signs of a Hindu temple are evident at the site," he had claimed.

Jain and his father, Hari Shanker Jain, have previously represented Hindu groups in high-profile cases, including the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.

In the court, advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, cited historical texts like Babar Nama and Ain-e-Akbari to support the claim. The case is set for its next hearing on January 29.

However, the survey has drawn objections. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said on Sunday, “The Sambhal police and administration along with BJP have been provoking people in the Shahi Masjid issue in the name of ASI survey. This comes a day after BJP was claiming that it got Muslim votes in Kundarki, is this the reward that BJP is giving for Kundarki? What does places of worship act 1991 say, that barring Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir issue no other structure will be touched or changed, then exactly after the elections the BJP has started its game once again. This game of BJP is not good for the integrity of this nation, BJP is trying to divide the society.”

On November 19, the mosque’s management committee cooperated with the survey team. The exercise was conducted on that day in the presence of police and local stakeholders.