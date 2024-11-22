Sambhal Jama Masjid row: Friday namaz held peacefully under tight security

MEERUT Friday namaz was held peacefully at the Jama Masjid in Sambhal amid tight security with police imposing prohibitory orders and conducting a flag march earlier in the day following claims that the Mughal-era mosque was an ancient Hindu temple site. Security personnel keep vigil ahead of Friday prayers amid the ongoing controversy regarding the Jama Masjid, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The mosque was surveyed on Tuesday on the orders of a local court after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site.

The central government, the UP government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal had been made parties in the petition, said Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner. Jain, who had filed the petition in the court for a survey of the mosque, claimed that Mughal emperor Babar partly demolished the temple in 1529.

Advocate Zafar Ali, head of the Jama Masjid committee, said usually 1,000-15,00 people used to come to offer namaz in the Jama masjid, but on Friday more than 7,000 offered prayers in order to show their solidarity after the order of the court on Tuesday, said Ali

The court had appointed an advocate commissioner for the survey, which was carried out under the supervision of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, after the Hindu side filed a civil suit.

“Namaz was offered peacefully...the district administration and the police extended full support to ensure that nobody created any hindrance,” said Ali.

SP (Sambhal) KK Vishnoi said forces from seven police stations were deployed and tight security arrangements were put in place around the mosque. The police also conducted a flag march in the area and warned people of strict action in the event of any chaos while social media was also monitored closely.

District magistrate Rajendra Pensia ordered to impose prohibitory orders in the area preventing gatherings of more than five people.

The hearing of the case is slated on January 29, and both sides would decide their further course of action after going through the report of advocate commissioner based on the survey.

“We were in the process of consultation with senior lawyers and will follow further legal proceedings as per their guidance,” said Ali.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman on Friday offered prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal amid tight security arrangements and said he is “against the survey” of the mosque and will fight it legally.

“We peacefully offered the namaz...What happened three days ago is unfortunate because all communities have been living in Sambhal in harmony. But some mischievous elements are trying to harm the environment...I am against the survey whether it is Gyanvapi or Shahi Jama Masjid...we will fight this legally...,” Rehman

Govt and SC must take cognizance: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday appealed to the government and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the controversy regarding the Jama Masjid in UP’s Sambhal district.

“The news of the sudden dispute, hearing and then the hasty survey carried out at the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal district of UP is making headlines in the national domain and media, but the government and the Supreme Court should also take cognizance of disrupting the harmony and atmosphere in this manner,” she stated on social media platform X.