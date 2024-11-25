Sambhal violence: Death toll rises to 4; opposition blames BJP

The death toll in the Sambhal violence rose to 4 on Monday morning. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30. Sambhal: Footwears and brick bats lying on a road after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid.(PTI)

The violence took place on Sunday during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. The court recently ordered the survey responding to a plea that claimed the mosque had been built on the ruins of a Hindu temple. Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had claimed the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP today, saying the party was responsible for vitiating the situation.

"The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing. The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible," he wrote on X.

"BJP's use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice," he said.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP, along with the state government and administration, of “orchestrating” the violence.

What the police, and administration said on Sambhal violence

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj said three people died during the violence on Sunday morning, adding one person died during treatment today.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said that the prohibitory order had been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," said the order.

DIG Muniraj G said four FIRs have been filed in connection with the violence. The situation is peaceful but tense.

"The current situation in Sambhal is peaceful. Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place," he said.

He said the administration may consider removing the ban on the internet.

The violence broke out in the district on Sunday as a mob which was protesting the survey of the Jama Masjid clashed with security personnel. They pelted stones and set on fire several vehicles.

At least 24 police and administration personnel were injured.

"Shots were fired by miscreants... the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, the circle officer was hit by pellets and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence," said a senior police officer.

Twenty-one people, including two women, have been detained.

With inputs from PTI, ANI