Sambhal violence: 'Protestors ignored repeated appeals to disperse'

MEERUT: Amid violent clashes on Sunday during the survey of the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal, advocate Zafar Ali, sadar (chief) of the mosque committee, said he had repeatedly urged the crowd to disperse and return home, warning them of the imposition of a shoot-at-sight order. He said that despite his appeals, the mob refused to retreat, leaving him wonder about who was preventing them from stepping back. Police try to control situation after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, on Sunday, (PTI)

Ali, who was present inside the mosque alongside the survey team, said, "I made repeated appeals to people to go back and stay home, but I don’t know who was stopping them." The septuagenarian also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young men during the unrest.

Senior officials, including Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar, district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, and superintendent of police K K Vishnoi, also appealed to the mob to refrain from violence. They warned that indulging in unlawful activities could have severe consequences on their future. Despite their efforts, the crowd remained unyielding and continued to escalate the situation.

"Stern action will be taken against those found responsible for the violence," said the divisional commissioner.

Officials said that they are now working with local representatives and influential members of society to help restore peace in the district.

Three people were killed as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal clashed with security personnel on Sunday, officials said. The violence took place during the second round of the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. After the incident, district magistrate Rajendra Pensia ordered to suspend the internet in Sambhal tehsil area for 24 hours. Schools will also remain closed for 24 hours under the Sambhal tehsil limits.

The mosque was first surveyed on Tuesday (November 19) on the orders of a local court after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site. Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since then.