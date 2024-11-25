Sambhal mosque violence: Police find bullet shells of ‘different bores’; administration restricts entry of ‘outsiders'

Sambhal violence: Three people were killed and several others – including 24 police and administrative officers – were injured in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday. The clashes took place during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Police try to control situation after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, on Sunday. (PTI)

A mob threw stones at the police and the survey team, and torched vehicles. The police used baton-charge and tear gas to bring the law-and-order situation under control. The Sambhal administration has shut all schools for November 25 and suspended the internet to prevent rumour-mongering.

Meanwhile, the Sambhal administration has prohibited any outsider, social organisation or public representative from entering the city without permission.

Here are the top updates on Sambhal mosque violence: