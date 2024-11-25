Sambhal mosque violence: Police find bullet shells of ‘different bores’; administration restricts entry of ‘outsiders'
A mob threw stones at the police and the survey team, and torched vehicles. The police used baton-charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control.
Sambhal violence: Three people were killed and several others – including 24 police and administrative officers – were injured in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday. The clashes took place during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.
A mob threw stones at the police and the survey team, and torched vehicles. The police used baton-charge and tear gas to bring the law-and-order situation under control. The Sambhal administration has shut all schools for November 25 and suspended the internet to prevent rumour-mongering.
Meanwhile, the Sambhal administration has prohibited any outsider, social organisation or public representative from entering the city without permission.
Here are the top updates on Sambhal mosque violence:
- Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told the media that the miscreants fired bullets during the commotion. An official was hit by a bullet. Around 20 security personnel were injured. "Shots were fired by the miscreants... the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, the police circle officer was hit by pellets and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
- Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that a police constable suffered a serious head injury and the deputy collector fractured his leg. The Sambhal administration suspended the internet in the tehsil area for 24 hours and shut all schools on November 25.
- The divisional commissioner said the violence started when the survey team was leaving after completing the exercise. "There were groups on three sides. One from the front, one from the right and one from the left. They were continuously pelting stones. Police used force so the survey team could be safely escorted out. Tear gas shells were also fired. Plastic bullets were used," Singh added.
- Visuals shared on social media showed the mob pelting stones at the police from atop buildings and in front of the Shahi Jama Masjid. A purported clip showed Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar urging stone-pelters not to indulge in violence. "Do not spoil your future for these politicians," he said.
- Krishna Kumar refuted reports that the police fired at the mob. He said non-lethal pellet guns were used. "Police have used pellet guns. No weapons were used that could take anyone's life," he said.
- The police said 21 people were detained, and several kinds of weapons were found. They also found bullet shells of different bores. "As many as 21 people have been detained. Several kinds of weapons have been recovered from them. Many shells of different bores have been recovered at the spot where the firing took place," the officer added.
- The police said they recovered weapons from the houses of people who had been detained. They have also detained two women from whose house firing took place. Those who indulged in violence would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), officers told PTI.
- Those who died have been identified. "The casualty count stands at three. The reason for the death of two of them is clear -- bullet wounds from country-made pistols. The reason for the death of the third person is not clear, but it will be after the post-mortem examination," said District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI.
- A local court had ordered the survey of the premises of the Jama Masjid in response to a plea that claimed the mosque was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple. The survey could not be completed last Tuesday and was planned for Sunday morning to avoid interference with prayers.
- Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, claimed that the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.
