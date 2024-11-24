‘Protestors ignored repeated appeals to disperse in Sambhal violence’

Amid violent clashes on Sunday during the survey of the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal, advocate Zafar Ali, sadar (chief) of the mosque committee, repeatedly urged the crowd to disperse and return home, warning them of the imposition of a shoot-at-sight order. Despite his appeals, the mob refused to retreat, leaving Ali uncertain about who was preventing them from stepping back. Advocate Zafar Ali, sadar (chief) of the mosque committee expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young men during the unrest. (Sourced)

Ali, who was present inside the mosque alongside the survey team, said, “I made repeated appeals to people to go back and stay home, but I don’t know who was stopping them.” The septuagenarian also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young men during the unrest.

Senior officials, including Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar, district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, and superintendent of police K K Vishnoi, also appealed to the mob to refrain from violence. They warned that indulging in unlawful activities could have severe consequences on their future. Despite their efforts, the crowd remained unyielding and continued to escalate the situation.

“Stern action will be taken against those found responsible for the violence,” Commissioner Kumar stated.

Officials said that they are now working with local representatives and influential members of society to help restore peace in the district.