Politicians react to Sambhal mosque survey violence

Tensions escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after violent clashes erupted during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The unrest, marked by stone pelting and vandalism, left three people dead and heightened communal sensitivities in the area. The survey, conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), faced resistance from locals, prompting sharp political reactions. Leaders from various parties voiced their opinions, blaming each other and calling for peace. (Sourced)

Deputy CM warns of action against protesters

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured strict measures against those disrupting the survey. “It is the duty of the government and the police to follow the instruction of the court. Action will be taken against anyone hindering this process,” Maurya said.

SP MP calls Jama Masjid historical

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, defended the historical significance of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, citing the Supreme Court’s 1991 ruling on the protection of religious places. “The Jama Masjid is very old, and the 1991 Supreme Court order mandates that religious sites remain as they were in 1947,” he stated.

BSP chief holds U.P. government responsible for violence

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati condemned the violence and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for rushing the survey. “I would like to tell the U.P. government that after the unexpected results of the bypolls in the state on Saturday, there was a lot of tension in the entire Moradabad division, especially in Sambhal district. The government and administration should have given some more time to the work of surveying the mosque-temple dispute in Sambhal.” “The government should have taken both parties into confidence to avoid such unrest. The administration’s mishandling is entirely to blame,” she added, urging the people of Sambhal to maintain peace.

Jamiat blames police for deaths, questions use of force

Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) city president Hafiz Shahid blamed the police for the deaths of three youths, stating that the situation escalated after police baton-charged the crowd, prompting an angry response with stone pelting. “Police then fired bullets,” he added. Shahid also questioned, “Did the police act the same way in Bahraich?” Referring to the Supreme Court’s 1991 judgment, he emphasised that the country should be governed by law and the Constitution, not by force.

All India Muslim Jamaat president appeals for peace

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi criticised the stone pelting and urged the Muslim community to remain calm. “The Jama Masjid is ours, and we will prove this with evidence in court. Violence is not the answer,” he appealed.

Former Congress leader accuses SP of instigating violence

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam blamed the Samajwadi Party for the clashes. “The SP leaders, rattled by their bypoll defeat, are behind this unrest. The Yogi government must take strict action against those inciting violence,” he remarked.

SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei accuses BJP of provocation

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei accused the BJP and the Sambhal administration of provoking unrest. “Using the ASI survey as a pretext, the BJP is dividing society post-elections,” he alleged, referencing the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits altering religious structures except for the Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir issues.