Delhi assembly adjourned as Speaker refuses to take up BJP’s adjournment motion

The Delhi assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes soon after its two-day session began on Thursday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers protested against Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s refusal to take up an adjournment motion over the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The BJP also demanded the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s reports in the assembly. The two-day assembly session is Atishi’s first as the chief minister. (HT PHOTO)

Goel allowed AAP lawmaker Kuldeep Kumar to speak about bus marshals sacked in October 2023 over alleged violations of rules in their recruitment. Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and AAP lawmakers demanded that the marshals be given permanent jobs amid protests.

Goel urged all lawmakers to maintain peace and let the House function but the protests and slogan shouting continued, prompting him to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. Gupta and other BJP lawmakers were marshaled out when they continued slogan shouting in the House as it resumed after the adjournment.

The session began with obituary references to Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the soldiers killed in the line of duty.

The two-day assembly session is Atishi’s first as the chief minister. The House was to begin with obituary references, followed by special mentions, under which legislators raise the issues about their areas with the permission of the chair.

The AAP government was likely to prove its majority in the assembly, which met four days after the new Delhi cabinet was sworn in. The AAP has a comfortable majority of 60 in the 70-member House. The BJP has seven members and the remaining three seats are vacant.

Atishi, who took oath as Delhi’s eighth chief minister on Saturday, has said her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, will return to his rightful position if re-elected to power. She has promised to continue the government’s flagship schemes, such as subsidised power and water, free bus rides for women and affordable treatment at Mohalla clinics.

The Opposition has targeted the government over financial irregularities and crumbling civic infrastructure. The BJP hoped to use the session to corner the government.