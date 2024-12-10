Allu Arjun responds to Sujoy Ghosh's cheeky praise for Pushpa 2: ‘Sir, you had me by the…'

Allu Arjun's much-awaited film of the year, Pushpa 2 The Rule, is ruling the box office. The film opened to a blockbuster response from the audience and has already collected over ₹800 crore at the box office, worldwide. The film is earning praise from critics, audience and several celebrities too. Recently, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh also shared his review of the film and called Allu Arjun "greatest magician". Sujoy Ghosh praises Pushpa 2 The Rule and calls Allu Arjun 'magician'.

(Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede: Ram Gopal Varma defends Allu Arjun, says wrong to blame him for the mishap)

Sujoy Ghosh praises Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 The Rule

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his review of Pushpa 2 The Rule. The filmmaker, who is best known for his films Jaane Jaan, Kahaani and Badla among others, said, "I saw Pushpa 2 by @SukumarWritings ... whatta beautifully crafted magic show -- and sooo detailed in every department -- mind was blown. had so much fun watching. and the greatest magician of all @alluarjun -- had me hypnotised."

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to Sujoy Ghosh

Allu Arjun then expressed gratitude to the filmmaker and replied, "Sujoy ji ! Thank you very much. Glad you liked the movie and my work . Humbled by your love . Thank you." Sujoy Ghosh further praised the actor and said, “sirrrr you had me by the b***s. it was like eating ice-cream with my eyes. my gratitude to the whole team.”

Netizens reacted to Sujoy Ghosh praising Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 and requested him to create the same magic with King. An X user wrote, "Make King full on mass as well with massy presentation of SRK." Another commented, "Sujoy dada in King movie we want more of “Whatta beautifully crafted magic show”." Another comment read, "Make #KiNG with Your Own Uniqueness, just Surprise all those who r Underestimating #KiNG-TheMovie."

For the unversed, Sujoy Ghosh is going to direct King, an action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in lead roles. Abhishek Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the role of villain in the film. Talking about King, Shah Rukh told Variety, "It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”