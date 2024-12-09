Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun film remains unstoppable, crosses 590 crore

BySantanu Das
Dec 09, 2024 10:25 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 5: The sequel to the 2021 film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is directed by Sukumar.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 5: The Pushpa fever on the box office does not seem to show any signs of coming down. After a mammoth opening weekend at the box office, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has now passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Kochi theatre screens second half of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film without showing first half)

Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk.com has now stated that Pushpa 2 The Rule has crossed 590 crores at the box office. The film is expected to cross the 600 crore mark by Tuesday. On Monday, Pushpa 2 minted 65.1 crore. The film brought in 93.8 crore on Friday and 119.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 spread like wildfire, collecting 141.05 crore. With Monday's collection into account, Pushpa 2 has now minted 594.1 crore in 5 days. The Allu Arjun film released in theatres nationwide on December 5.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had 38.33 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. Its Hindi occupancy was even better, at 40.11 percent.

More details

The film sees Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, who has now become the leader of a red sanders smuggling syndicate. He is married to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and is still stuck in an egotistical war with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. The film ends by setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film and the highest for a Hindi film. It also became the first film to gross over 50 crore in two languages on the same day. Allu Arjun reacted to the success of the film and took to his Instagram to express his gratitude. “Gangaamma Thalli Blessings,” he wrote in the caption, sharing a still from the film.


