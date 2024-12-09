Pushpa 2 The Rule: Kochi theatre screens second half of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film without showing first half

In a hilarious comedy of errors, the Cinepolis Centre Square Mall theatre in Kochi played the second half of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule without showing the first half of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer. Indian Express reports that given that we live in an age of non-linear films, some audience members gave the theatre management the benefit of the doubt before they realised what had happened. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Turns deformity into a force’) Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule second half screened first

The publication reports that the 6:30 pm show on Friday saw the audience disappointed to see the end credits rolling during the ‘interval’ point of the film. Only then did they realise that they were shown the second half of the 3-hours-20-minute film instead of the first half. Reportedly, a few audience members demanded a refund for the goof-up, while others pressed for the film's first half to be screened.

Yielding to the pressure, Cinepolis management reportedly screened the film's first half at 9 pm for an audience of 10 who had stayed back. They also reportedly promised the audience refunds. Even better, an audience member hilariously told the publication, “In a period of non-linear narrative films, a first-time viewer won’t be able to decipher whether the Pushpa 2 scenes are in the right order or not despite sitting through the movie till the intermission part.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise has already grossed ₹621 crore worldwide in 3 days. The film sees Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, who has now become the leader of a red sanders smuggling syndicate. He is married to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and is still stuck in an egotistical war with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. The film ends by setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.