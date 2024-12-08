Ram Gopal Varma reviews Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Turns deformity into a force’

Ram Gopal Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review, not of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, but of Allu Arjun’s titular character Pushpa Raj. The filmmaker was all praise for the actor’s performance and the way the director wrote the character. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Allu Arjun apologises to family of fan who died at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘I am extremely sorry, I didn't know…’) Allu Arjun in a still from Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Pushpa Raj

“My review of the character of Pushpa in #pushpa2,” RGV wrote at the beginning of his note, adding that he finds it ‘extremely rare’ in Indian cinema to see ‘sharply etched characters’ like Pushpa or to find a star who will ‘ignore his own image and literally become the character’.

He then added that he believed someone like Pushpa could exist while watching the film, “Seeing a character like Pushpa is one of those extremely rare occurrences, that as a viewer I actually believed that a character like Pushpa can really exist in reality. That is not an easily achievable feat considering that the character has been placed in the middle of a very commercial main stream format which by its very definition suspends reality.”

RGV also stated that Pushpa has ‘highly contrasting characteristics’ like ‘innocence blending with cunning and a super ego mixed with vulnerability.’ He wrote, “I never ever believed that a deformed guy can be a super action hero because by the very definition a super hero is expected to be perfect. But in Pushpa’s character @alluarjun turned that deformity into such a force and a much more stronger strength giving rise to never before seen body language and gestures which will imprint on the audiences memory for decades to come as a reference point,” referring to Pushpa's shoulder issue.

The director lauded Arjun for not going ‘over the top’ with his performance, which he thought was ‘pitch perfect’. “Even some unrealistic scenes seem real, thus creating a seam less blend wherein it is difficult to tell whether the character is giving rise to the film or the film is giving rise to the character,” he wrote, adding, “And the consistency of @alluarjun’s performance doesn’t stop just with his body language, but also carries forward to his deepest emotions too, be it his hurt mixed with ego when the CM refuses to pose with him, or needing to get drunk to kill his pride and say sorry.”

He ended the note in his trademark style, stating, “Sorry to say this but after immensely enjoying the journey through Pushpa’s character I think even the original @alluarjun will fall short.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule moves the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sanders smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.