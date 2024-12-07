Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun film crosses lifetime collection of Pushpa 1 in just 2 days!

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, has already surpassed the lifetime collections of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is now Arjun’s biggest grosser, making ₹421.30 crore worldwide in two days, according to Sacnilk.com and ₹449 crore worldwide gross, according to the film's team. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses ₹400 crore mark) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule.(Instagram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes Allu Arjun’s biggest grosser

When Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, it was received well, but the film did good business despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It made ₹350 crore worldwide, bringing in ₹313.8 crore gross in India alone. Due to the pandemic, the film's overseas collection was a nominal ₹36.3 crore.

However, there seems to be no slowing down for the film now, which was released with no competition in sight. Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken multiple records, including surpassing Pushpa: The Rise’s lifetime collections in just 2 days. The film has minted over ₹120 crore net in just Hindi, becoming the second Arjun film to surpass the ₹100 crore net mark in Hindi after the previous instalment.

The film’s collections are expected to rise with the weekend approaching, with trade analysts predicting the biggest weekend opening for Indian cinema. Pushpa 2: The Rule is already the first Indian film to cross the ₹50 crore threshold in 2 languages on the same day, and it is also the biggest opener for an Indian film, bringing in ₹294 crore worldwide.

Given that the film opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience, the film is expected to break more records in the coming days. The film opened to hiked ticket prices, contributing to the bumper opening numbers, with the highest ticket going for ₹2400. However, the prices will soon be reduced, and how that will affect the film’s numbers remains to be seen.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule moves the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sanders smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.