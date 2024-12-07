Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses 400 crore mark

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is shattering records since its release on December 5 and paid premieres on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made ₹421.30 crore worldwide in two days of its release. (Also Read: Allu Arjun gets dragged for video on fan's death at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘Bro said everything except sorry’) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection worldwide

The website reports that the film collected ₹10.65 crore net during its premieres in India, ₹164.25 crore on its opening day, and ₹93.8 crore on its first Friday, with a dip of 42.89%. The film’s total in India stands at ₹268.7 crore net, with the gross standing at ₹321.3 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹100 crore overseas, with its total worldwide collection at ₹421.30 crore gross worldwide in 2 days. The overall Telugu occupancy on Friday was at 53%, though the numbers are expected to increase during the weekend.

Pushpa day 1 collection - India ₹ 174.9 crore net, ₹ 209.2 crore gross Pushpa day 1 collection - Worldwide ₹ 294 crore

Breaking records and bringing in the numbers

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest opening for any Indian film, collecting ₹294 crore on day 1, according to the film’s team. It broke the record previously held by RRR, which had a massive ₹223 crore opening. The film also had the biggest opening for a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi too.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, told PTI that the sequel is already on its way to becoming a cult hit. He said, “We are talking about weekend footfall in the range of about 50-60 lakh. We are looking at 'Pushpa' doing about ₹800-1000 crore (overall).” Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, is optimistic that Pushpa 2 will do business of ₹300 crores over the weekend just in the Hindi dubbed version.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise tells the story of a daily-wage labourer turned red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The film delves into his married life with his wife Srivalli, played by Rashmika and the egotistical war between him and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. It also explores the dynamics he shares with his estranged family, with the film’s ending setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.