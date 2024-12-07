Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses 400 crore mark

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 07, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is shattering records.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is shattering records since its release on December 5 and paid premieres on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made 421.30 crore worldwide in two days of its release. (Also Read: Allu Arjun gets dragged for video on fan's death at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘Bro said everything except sorry’)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 2: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection worldwide

The website reports that the film collected 10.65 crore net during its premieres in India, 164.25 crore on its opening day, and 93.8 crore on its first Friday, with a dip of 42.89%. The film’s total in India stands at 268.7 crore net, with the gross standing at 321.3 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 100 crore overseas, with its total worldwide collection at 421.30 crore gross worldwide in 2 days. The overall Telugu occupancy on Friday was at 53%, though the numbers are expected to increase during the weekend.

Pushpa day 1 collection - India 174.9 crore net, 209.2 crore gross
Pushpa day 1 collection - Worldwide 294 crore

Breaking records and bringing in the numbers

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest opening for any Indian film, collecting 294 crore on day 1, according to the film’s team. It broke the record previously held by RRR, which had a massive 223 crore opening. The film also had the biggest opening for a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi too.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, told PTI that the sequel is already on its way to becoming a cult hit. He said, “We are talking about weekend footfall in the range of about 50-60 lakh. We are looking at 'Pushpa' doing about 800-1000 crore (overall).” Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, is optimistic that Pushpa 2 will do business of 300 crores over the weekend just in the Hindi dubbed version.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise tells the story of a daily-wage labourer turned red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The film delves into his married life with his wife Srivalli, played by Rashmika and the egotistical war between him and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. It also explores the dynamics he shares with his estranged family, with the film’s ending setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On