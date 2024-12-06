Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at ₹72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners
Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to approximately ₹170.6 crore in all languages in India.
Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer broke records. It had the biggest opening for any film in Hindi, beating the likes of Jawan, Animal and KGF: Chapter 2. Take a look at the list of top 10 earners. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun's film is now India's biggest opener; mints ₹175 crore)
Pushpa 2: The Rule has highest opening day in India
According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹10 crore net during its premieres on Wednesday and approximately ₹159.95 crore net on its opening day, taking the total to ₹170.6 crore net and ₹209.2 crore gross in India and ₹279.20 crore worldwide.
On Friday, the film’s team confirmed that Pushpa 2 earned ₹72 crore net on its opening day for its Hindi dubbed version alone, becoming the ‘highest ever opening for a film in Hindi’. Pushpa 2: The Rule’s numbers also mark the highest opening day for a dubbed Hindi film.
Top 10 day 1 Hindi openers in India
|Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
|₹72 crore (net)
|Jawan (2023)
|₹65.5 crore
|Pathaan (2023)
|₹55 crore
|Animal (2023)
|₹54.75 crore
|KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)
|₹53.95 crore
|Stree 2 (2024)
|₹51.8 crore
|War (2019)
|₹51.6 crore
|Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
|₹50.75 crore
|Singham Again (2024)
|₹43.5 crore
|Tiger 3 (2023)
|₹43 crore
About Pushpa 2: The Rule
Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar. It was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, apart from Telugu and Hindi. The film tells the story of a red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who takes control of the syndicate and faces off against a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.
