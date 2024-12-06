Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at 72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer broke records. It had the biggest opening for any film in Hindi, beating the likes of Jawan, Animal and KGF: Chapter 2. Take a look at the list of top 10 earners. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun's film is now India's biggest opener; mints ₹175 crore) Pushpa 2: The Rule beats films like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 to have the biggest opening.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has highest opening day in India

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹10 crore net during its premieres on Wednesday and approximately ₹159.95 crore net on its opening day, taking the total to ₹170.6 crore net and ₹209.2 crore gross in India and ₹279.20 crore worldwide.

On Friday, the film’s team confirmed that Pushpa 2 earned ₹72 crore net on its opening day for its Hindi dubbed version alone, becoming the ‘highest ever opening for a film in Hindi’. Pushpa 2: The Rule’s numbers also mark the highest opening day for a dubbed Hindi film.

Top 10 day 1 Hindi openers in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) ₹ 72 crore (net) Jawan (2023) ₹ 65.5 crore Pathaan (2023) ₹ 55 crore Animal (2023) ₹ 54.75 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) ₹ 53.95 crore Stree 2 (2024) ₹ 51.8 crore War (2019) ₹ 51.6 crore Thugs of Hindostan (2018) ₹ 50.75 crore Singham Again (2024) ₹ 43.5 crore Tiger 3 (2023) ₹ 43 crore

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar. It was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, apart from Telugu and Hindi. The film tells the story of a red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who takes control of the syndicate and faces off against a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.