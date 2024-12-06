Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at 72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 06, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to approximately ₹170.6 crore in all languages in India.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer broke records. It had the biggest opening for any film in Hindi, beating the likes of Jawan, Animal and KGF: Chapter 2. Take a look at the list of top 10 earners. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun's film is now India's biggest opener; mints 175 crore)

Pushpa 2: The Rule beats films like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 to have the biggest opening.
Pushpa 2: The Rule beats films like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 to have the biggest opening.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has highest opening day in India

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule made 10 crore net during its premieres on Wednesday and approximately 159.95 crore net on its opening day, taking the total to 170.6 crore net and 209.2 crore gross in India and 279.20 crore worldwide.

On Friday, the film’s team confirmed that Pushpa 2 earned 72 crore net on its opening day for its Hindi dubbed version alone, becoming the ‘highest ever opening for a film in Hindi’. Pushpa 2: The Rule’s numbers also mark the highest opening day for a dubbed Hindi film.

Top 10 day 1 Hindi openers in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) 72 crore (net)
Jawan (2023) 65.5 crore
Pathaan (2023) 55 crore
Animal (2023) 54.75 crore
KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) 53.95 crore
Stree 2 (2024) 51.8 crore
War (2019) 51.6 crore
Thugs of Hindostan (2018) 50.75 crore
Singham Again (2024) 43.5 crore
Tiger 3 (2023) 43 crore

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar. It was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, apart from Telugu and Hindi. The film tells the story of a red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who takes control of the syndicate and faces off against a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
