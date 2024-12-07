Allu Arjun gets dragged for video on fan's death at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘Bro said everything except sorry’

On Friday, Allu Arjun reacted to the news of a fan’s death and hospitalisation of a young boy due to a stampede at Pushpa 2: The Rule’s premiere, which took place on December 4. The actor revealed he donated ₹25 lakh to the family, promising to cover their medical expenses. However, the internet wasn’t impressed, calling him out for not apologising for the incident. (Also Read: Allu Arjun donates ₹25 lakh to family of fan who died at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere: ‘We don't feel like celebrating’) Allu Arjun posted a video reacting to fan's death at Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere.

Internet reacts to Allu Arjun’s video

Reacting to Arjun’s video, one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am shocked that he expressed condolences and offered monetary help but didn't apologise. I was waiting for an apology in the whole video. This is really not good on his part.” Another person seemed to agree, “Bro said everything except 'I'm sorry'.”

One X user criticised the actor for uploading the video 48 hours after the incident and after a case was filed on him, also pointing out that the video looked highly produced. “After 48 hours of incident, He came up wearing a Promotional hoodie of his film, Good makeup, Proper lighting, Professional colour grading, Background music, And NO APOLOGY,” they wrote.

In the video, Arjun said that him and the film’s team ‘don’t feel like celebrating the film’s success’ but a person pointed out that they had cut cake, burst crackers and celebrated even before he made the video, “At least think about sm before giving this kind of video byte. You celebrated with crackers and These videos gone viral all over sm platforms. And saying you are heart broken and have no mood to celebrate.”

“Emo ra babu ni cinema ni lepi real life lo ninu thittali ante manasu ratledu, (As someone who rooted for your film it feels bad to bad mouth you in real life),” wrote a fan pointing out that ₹25 lakh is a ‘small amount’ to give as compensation for a death, also pointing out that he didn’t apologise. “Deeniki BGM SamCS aa DSP aa Ajneesh aa anna? (Did Sam CS or DSP or Ajneesh compose this video’s BGM brother?)” read a sarcastic comment.

One disappointed person wrote, “Records are temporary but the character is permanent! You would have done it after the incident happened, but you didn't do it rather sent your team to hospital after the victim filed a case and you were bursting crackers till night. You lost yourself as Human @alluarjun.” Another wrote that this incident made them see Arjun in a new light, “I was a huge fan. WAS. How hard is it to apologise knowing one is at fault? Shows that you hardly care and this is another PR trick that's all.”

An X user even asked people not to put stars on a pedestal, writing, “I hope y'all realise how little you and your lives matter to these celebrities. They'll go on whatever happens to you. Enjoying art and cinema is okay but to put them on a pedestal to the point of risking something in your lives... is unnecessary and stupid. Fanism as fashion--×”

However, Arjun’s fans came to his support, lauding his gesture and stating that he promised to support the victim’s family any way he could, so that was good on his part.

Allu Arjun’s video

Arjun posted a 3-minute-47-seconds long video talking about the fan’s death on Friday evening. He said in the video, “In the last 20 years, I have been to the theatres for almost every film; something like this has never happened. We were very disappointed and shocked, none of us feel like celebrating. We make films so people can enjoy the film in theatres, so to learn that something like this happened…I can’t put it in words.”

A woman died, and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, police told PTI on Thursday. A case was registered against Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

After learning the news, the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers and Rashmika Mandanna, expressed anguish. Cinematography minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said permissions will no longer be given for benefit shows in Telangana.