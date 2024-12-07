Fan who died at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere donated part of her liver to husband: 'She gave me life, now she's gone'

Bhaskar remembers wife

Talking about his late wife, Bhaskar recalled how she donated part of her liver in 2023 when he needed a transplant. He said, "She gave me life, and now she's gone." He thinks Revathi was fatally injured while trying to protect their son in the unruly crowd. Sritej suffered "severe hypoxia and potential lung injury".

Bhaskar talks about the day of the incident

Recalling the day when the incident took place, Bhaskar said, "I decided to drop Sanvi at my in-laws' home in the lane next to the theatre. By the time I returned, my wife and son weren't where I left them. When I called, Revathi said they were inside the theatre... That was the last I heard her voice. I remember someone showing me a video where Sritej was being carried in a stranger's arms, then being taken in a patrol car that stopped at Chikkadpally police station. He was motionless as they drove him to KIMS Hospital. I didn't get any updates about Revathi until 2.30 am Thursday. That's when some cops broke the news to me, and my world crashed."

How Allu Arjun reacted to it

After the incident, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a video in which he assured that he and the entire film team stand with the family. He also announced ₹25 lakh in assistance for the bereaved family.

On Thursday, Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav said that Allu Arjun and his security team have been accused in the case, and the police are working to identify those responsible for the incident.