Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film opens to 294 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Sukumar's sequel to his hit 2021 film made ₹174.9 crore net in India and ₹294 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres in India on the evening of December 4. According to the film's team, it has collected 294 crore worldwide on its opening day. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at 72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection worldwide

Sacnilk.com reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 10.65 crore net in India during its premieres and 164.25 crore net on its opening day, taking the day 1 total in India to 174.9 crore net and 209.2 crore gross. The film's team announced on Friday evening that it opened at 294 crore. These are massive numbers, given that RRR’s worldwide collection stands at 223 crore, previously holding the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Other records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke numerous records on its opening day by becoming the biggest opening ever at the Indian box office at 209 crore gross, and the first film to ever bring in over 50 crore net on the same day in both Telugu and Hindi. The film has become the biggest opening for a Hindi film at 72 crore gross by beating Jawan, and the biggest opening for a dubbed film in Hindi. It also has the biggest overseas opening for an Indian film, beating Kalki 2898 AD. All this despite it being a weekday.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj who has taken over the syndicate in a bid to gain respect. However, his half-brother and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat still refuse to give him that. The film is now expected to cross the 400 crore mark worldwide on day 2.

