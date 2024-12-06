Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film opens to 294 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres in India on the evening of December 4. According to the film's team, it has collected ₹294 crore worldwide on its opening day. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at ₹72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection worldwide

Sacnilk.com reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹10.65 crore net in India during its premieres and ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day, taking the day 1 total in India to ₹174.9 crore net and ₹209.2 crore gross. The film's team announced on Friday evening that it opened at ₹294 crore. These are massive numbers, given that RRR’s worldwide collection stands at ₹223 crore, previously holding the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Other records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke numerous records on its opening day by becoming the biggest opening ever at the Indian box office at ₹209 crore gross, and the first film to ever bring in over ₹50 crore net on the same day in both Telugu and Hindi. The film has become the biggest opening for a Hindi film at ₹72 crore gross by beating Jawan, and the biggest opening for a dubbed film in Hindi. It also has the biggest overseas opening for an Indian film, beating Kalki 2898 AD. All this despite it being a weekday.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj who has taken over the syndicate in a bid to gain respect. However, his half-brother and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat still refuse to give him that. The film is now expected to cross the ₹400 crore mark worldwide on day 2.