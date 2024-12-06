Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Will Allu Arjun's film surpass day 1 haul?

Now, all eyes are on first Friday figures.

Pushpa 2 BO report: At 5pm

As per Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 raked in another ₹42 crore on Friday. Added to the already swollen figure of ₹175 crore from Day 1, the total now stands at ₹216 crore. Keep checking every hour for updated figures.

On Day 1, Pushpa 2 emerged as the new queen of the Indian box office. It overthrew Rajamouli's RRR to take the top spot. It also left behind the likes of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. It is even the biggest film to release in Hindi, trumping last year's Jawan.

Movie Day 1 collection Pushpa 2 ₹ 175 crore RRR ₹ 133 crore Baahubali 2 ₹ 121 crore KGF 2 ₹ 116 crore

Ticket price hike

Some credit for that might go to the unprecedented price hike for tickets. Allu Arjun thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving the price hike of the tickets for the film, calling it a "progressive decision".

Arjun shared a post on his X handle on Monday evening for the same. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," the post read.

The 42-year-old actor, who is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh.This comes after the ticket prices of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", which is slated to have its theatrical release on December 5, increased, making it the highest for a Telugu film.

The tickets for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 are priced at ₹944 (including GST) at select theatres.

According to a memo issued by Andhra Pradesh government, six shows of the film will be held on December 5, the opening day. It further stated that the ticket prices of the movie for "lower class" will be hiked by ₹100 (including GST), up to ₹150 (including GST) for "higher class", and up to ₹200 (including GST) for multiplexes on the existing rates. Audiences can avail tickets for five shows for the same price between December 6 to December 17.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, told PTI that the ticket prices for the movie range from ₹200 to 2,500 at the multiple chain's theatres across the country.