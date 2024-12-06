Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Will Allu Arjun's film surpass day 1 haul?

BySoumya Srivastava
Dec 06, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Allu Arjun's film has got good reviews and a bumper opening.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Allu Arjun's massy mammoth is off to a roaring start. On Day 1 (Thursday + Wednesday paid previews), the film broke all records and emerged as the biggest Indian opener of all time. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule gets highest opening for a film in Hindi at 72 crore: Updated list of top 10 earners)

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Allu Arjun stars as Pushpa Raj in the movie.
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Allu Arjun stars as Pushpa Raj in the movie.

Now, all eyes are on first Friday figures.

Pushpa 2 BO report: At 5pm

As per Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 raked in another 42 crore on Friday. Added to the already swollen figure of 175 crore from Day 1, the total now stands at 216 crore. Keep checking every hour for updated figures.

On Day 1, Pushpa 2 emerged as the new queen of the Indian box office. It overthrew Rajamouli's RRR to take the top spot. It also left behind the likes of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. It is even the biggest film to release in Hindi, trumping last year's Jawan.

MovieDay 1 collection
Pushpa 2 175 crore
RRR 133 crore
Baahubali 2 121 crore
KGF 2 116 crore

Ticket price hike

Some credit for that might go to the unprecedented price hike for tickets. Allu Arjun thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving the price hike of the tickets for the film, calling it a "progressive decision".

Arjun shared a post on his X handle on Monday evening for the same. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," the post read.

The 42-year-old actor, who is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh.This comes after the ticket prices of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", which is slated to have its theatrical release on December 5, increased, making it the highest for a Telugu film.

The tickets for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 are priced at 944 (including GST) at select theatres.

According to a memo issued by Andhra Pradesh government, six shows of the film will be held on December 5, the opening day. It further stated that the ticket prices of the movie for "lower class" will be hiked by 100 (including GST), up to 150 (including GST) for "higher class", and up to 200 (including GST) for multiplexes on the existing rates. Audiences can avail tickets for five shows for the same price between December 6 to December 17.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, told PTI that the ticket prices for the movie range from 200 to 2,500 at the multiple chain's theatres across the country.

