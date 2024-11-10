Allu Arjun reveals why he wanted to win a National Award for Pushpa The Rise: ‘It hurt me to see…’

Actor Allu Arjun made history when he became the first Telugu actor to win a National Award, an honour he received for his role as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. In the most recent promo of Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable With NBK on Aha, Arjun was asked how he felt about it. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Sreeleela, Allu Arjun's picture leaked from sets of Pushpa 2 The Rule as they shoot a special dance number) Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun on winning the National Award

In the latest promo for season 4 of Unstoppable With NBK, Balakrishna asked Arjun, “How did you feel as soon as you got the National Award?” The actor replied, “Best Actor kinda National Award evariki vachindi ani check cheste, okka Telugu peru kuda ledu. Adi naa manusu lo baa undipoindi. Idi nenu round-up chesi, deeni kottali (I checked the Best Actor National Awards list and realised no Telugu person had gotten it. It hurt me to see that. I decided then to achieve it).”

The promo shows that Arjun’s mom, Nirmala Allu, joined him later in the episode to reveal some unknown insights about the actor. In a segment, Arjun mentioned that if one thing angers him, it’s injustice against women. The episode will air on Aha on November 15. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Naga Vamsi, Suriya and Bobby Deol have been guests on the show so far.

Upcoming work

Arjun will soon star in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The film will be released in theatres on December 5. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, while Arjun will reprise his role as the titular character, Pushpa Raj. The film will pick up where the previous film left off and show Pushpa’s rise in the world of red sanders smuggling.