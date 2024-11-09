Sreeleela, Allu Arjun's picture leaked from sets of Pushpa 2 The Rule as they shoot a special dance number

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in a special number, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, the song was all anyone could talk about. And it looks like the film’s team is looking to recreate that magic if a leaked still of Sreeleela and Allu Arjun from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule is anything to go by. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film surpasses US pre-sales of part 1) Sreeleela and Allu Arjun's working still was leaked on X from the Pushpa 2: The Rule sets.

Sreeleela, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 pic leaked

Numerous fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter) collectively lost their minds as a still of Sreeleela and Arjun leaked online. In the picture, Arjun is dressed in a red outfit with floral detailing, while Sreeleela is dressed in a dark outfit with gold detailing. The picture seems to have been taken mid-shot as both actors practice their steps. Background dancers can be seen chatting to each other in the background.

After the picture leaked, fans wondered if it was a real picture or a morphed one. But the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, wrote a cryptic post on X, “' #Kissik Song of the Year ' #Pushpa2TheRule,” seemingly confirming that Sreeleela is shooting for a special number. And that’s all it took for fans to be thrilled about the pairing. Some compared her to Samantha’s look from Oo Antava, while others, who liked her moves in Dhamaka and Guntur Kaaram, were thrilled to see her in the film.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively in the movie, which is slated for release in theatres on December 5. The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a red sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel.