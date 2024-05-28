Preity Zinta shares unseen pics from Cannes Film Festival, calls Santosh Sivan ‘mad genius’. See post

Actor Preity Zinta has shared several new pictures from the recently held 77th Cannes Film Festival. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Preity also praised veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Calling him a "mad genius", she said that she is "more proud and happy for my dear friend". (Also Read | Internet is stunned by Preity Zinta's 'fake accent' at Cannes Film Festival: She sounds absolutely ridiculous) Preity Zinta with Santosh Sivan at Cannes Film Festival.

Preity shares new photos from Cannes Film Festival

In the pictures, Preity posed with Santosh and several other people on the red carpet at Cannes. She was also seen presenting the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography to Santosh. He is the first Asian to be honoured with this award. Preity, in the photos, clapped and smiled as Santosh gave a speech.

Preity pens note for Santosh

Preity captioned the post, "It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival. I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh you mad genius, you deserve it all . More power to you & love you loads. Congratulations & most well deserved @sivan_santosh."

Preity at 2024 Cannes event

At the Cannes Film Festival, Preity was seen in a pink saree by Seema Gujral with intricate embellishments on it. She opted for minimal makeup and accessories. Her wavy hair accentuated her ethnic look. The event took place on Friday at the iconic Palais de Festivals, celebrating the art of cinematography and the impact of Indian cinema on the global stage.

About Preity and Santosh

Preity and Santosh's collaboration began with Mani Ratnam's 1998 romantic drama Dil Se. Santosh's cinematography beautifully captured Preity's debut performance.

Preity's upcoming film

Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is produced under Aamir Khan's banner. The film was officially announced last October. Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947.