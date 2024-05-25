Internet is stunned by Preity Zinta's 'fake accent' at Cannes Film Festival: She sounds absolutely ridiculous

Actor Preity Zinta left everyone awestruck as she attended the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. However, another thing that caught people's attention was her accent when she spoke at the event. People on social media platforms questioned why she was using a "fake accent". (Also Read | Preity Zinta returns to Cannes Film Festival after 17 years in a shimmery white gown. Watch) Preity Zinta wore a sare to the Cannes Film Festival.

Preity stuns in saree at Cannes Film Festival

For the event, Preity Zinta wore a sequined pink saree and matching blouse. She wore large earrings and opted not to tie her hair. The actor spoke with her fans and also signed autographs. She was also seen clicking selfies with her fans. A clip of the actor from the event was shared by Brut India on their Instagram handle.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Preity shocks a section of internet with her ‘fake accent’

Talking about her outfit, the actor told Brut, "My look is simple yet with a little bit of sparkle." She added that her saree was designed by designer Seema Gujral. When asked about how she felt about being part of the event, Preity said, "It's wonderful. I'm coming after a long time. I'm very excited and happy to be here." People took to the comments section to point out the change in her accent.

Internet reacts to Preity's new accent

A person said, "I am perplexed as to why Indians modify their accents when in foreign lands, engaging with natives. It comes across as disingenuous. Why cannot they retain their genuine selves?" A comment read, "Why do you all fake your accent?? Just stay and talk the way you are!" An Instagram user said, "Her accent got me. They sound absolutely ridiculous when they change their accent to one that is some bizarre cosmopolitan made-up one."

"Whatever happened to her accent? That's how colonization works. Making one feel inferior in speaking their own accent, from PC (Priyanka Chopra) to Zinta," said another person. Another comment read, "For once why can’t they define the place from which they come from! Wearing a saree symbolising Indian authenticity but the accent."

A few fans supported Preity

Another section of the people supported Preity. A fan said, "She's been living in AMERICA with her AMERICAN husband for a long time. People should stop judging her accent. Also, she’s not speaking to Indian media, so it’s important for her to communicate in a way they understand." A comment read, "People criticising someone speaking Hindi in an English accent is understandable. But what's wrong here? Her husband is a foreigner, thus this accent. Even if she wouldn't have married a foreigner, even then speaking English in an English accent isn't wrong. She's an Indian and wore Indian attire to represent India. We should focus on the positive aspects rather than finding fault."

Preity at Cannes

Before attending the event in a saree, Preity wore a white gown and minimal make-up and tied her hair in a bun. Preity is in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography in honour of veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. She has worked with Santosh Sivan in several films, including her debut movie Dil Se.

Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime. In 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

Preity's films

Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is produced under Aamir Khan's banner, Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October. Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol have also joined the cast.