Akshay Kumar shares a new poster of Bhooth Bangla as shooting begins, film to release in 2026

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will hit the theatres on April 2, 2026. The actor also said he has commenced filming on the movie. (Also Read | Bhooth Bangla first look: Fans can't wait for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy) Bhooth Bangla will star Akshay Kumar in lead role.

Akshay shared the update on his official X page. He shared a poster in which he sat on top of a pillar holding a lantern. Akshay was dressed in a white shirt, dhoti and a blue half jacket. He also wore a red tie. A spooky castle was also seen in the poster.

He wrote, “Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshandir as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today.”

"Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye (The double dose of fear and laughter will be ready for you on April2, 2026. Need your best wishes till then)," the actor captioned the release date poster of the film.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire Khatta Meetha. Akshay worked with the veteran filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag.