Kamal Haasan writes note for fans, asks them to stop calling him Ulaganayagan; offers these options instead

Actor Kamal Haasan, who turned 70 a few days ago, has penned a note for his fans, asking them to call him by his name. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Kamal also said that he feels "gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan". However, he respectfully declined all such titles and prefixes, calling himself a student of the art of cinema. (Also Read | Shruti Haasan would pretend to be someone else so she wouldn't be asked about Kamal Haasan) Kamal Haasan said the titles he received have always been humbling.

Kamal moved by titles given to him

Kamal wrote, "Vanakkam, I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

Actor calls himself student

"The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is — a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories," he added.

Kamal declines all titles

"It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes," Kamal continued.

Actor has a request for fans

"I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us —the lovers of this beautiful artform," he concluded his note.

About Kamal's upcoming film

Fans will see Kamal in Thug Life which will release in theatres on June 5, 2025. Touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.