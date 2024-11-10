Shruti Haasan would pretend to be someone else so she wouldn't be asked about Kamal Haasan: ‘I wanted my own identity’

Actor Shruti Haasan followed in her father Kamal Haasan’s footsteps and became an actor in 2009 with the Hindi film Luck. But talking to Madan Gowri, she admitted there was a time when she wanted nothing more than to carve out her own identity. So much so that she would even pretend to be someone else. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan says some men always expect her to pay on dates because she has ‘so much money’) Shruti Haasan followed in her father Kamal Haasan's footsteps and became an actor.

‘I am Pooja Ramachandran’

Shruti said in the interview that while she’s ‘very proud’ of being Sarika and Kamal’s daughter, it irked her when she was young and people asked her about her father. “People would constantly ask me about him, it was like all the time. I would feel like, I am Shruti, I want my own identity. People would point at me and say, ‘Hey, that’s Kamal’s daughter’. If anyone asked me, I would say, ‘No, my father is Dr Ramachandran’, it was our dentist’s name. ‘And I am Pooja Ramachandran’, a name I made up.”

She also said that she knew her father was unlike anyone she had met and that being in Chennai made it difficult for her to escape his fame. “It’s not just that my dad is an actor or a famous person, I knew from childhood that he was different from anyone I met. I was brought up by two stubborn people and that rubbed off on me and my sister. I moved to Bombay when they separated. I never enjoyed being Shruti here (in Chennai). It’s difficult to separate from his fame when there are appa’s posters all over the place. Today, I don’t even want to imagine Shruti without Kamal Haasan.”

Kamal and Sarika were married from 1988 to 2004. They have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. She will soon be seen in the film’s sequel Salaar Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Kamal will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and Shankar's Indian 3. He is also shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project.