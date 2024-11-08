Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prabhas signs three-film deal with KGF producers, to begin with Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 08, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Hombale Films announced on Friday that they will make three films with Prabhas, including his next with director Prashanth Neel. Here's all we know.

Actor Prabhas has signed a three-picture contract with Hombale Films. The production house announced on Friday that they will also produce his upcoming film Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel. Here’s what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Why Prabhas is India's most bankable star: With films worth 1700 crore lined up, he pips Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth)

Prabhas plays Deva aka Devaratha Raisaar in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.
Prabhas plays Deva aka Devaratha Raisaar in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Prabhas’ three-film contract

Hombale Films wrote on X, “Made in India and Built to Last! #PrabhasXHombal3Films. We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2...@VKiragandur @HombaleFilms.”

The Kannada production house garnered fame when it produced Prashanth’s previous films, KGF 1 and 2, apart from Salaar Part 1—Ceasefire. It also produced Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and is now producing the film’s prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, KGF 3, and Salaar 2. Founder Vijay Kiragandur said in a press note, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Prabhas will now shoot three back-to-back projects with Hombale Films; the other two films lined up are yet to be announced. They did announce that the films will be released in 2026, 2027 and 2028. Hombale recently also produced Raghu Thatha with Keerthy Suresh in Tamil and Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil in Malayalam.

Upcoming work

Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam will see Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel will pick up from the first film's events, which ended with a big reveal about Prabhas’ character. Prabhas also has films like The Raja Saab with director Maruthi, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //