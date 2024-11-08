Prabhas signs three-film deal with KGF producers, to begin with Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam

Actor Prabhas has signed a three-picture contract with Hombale Films. The production house announced on Friday that they will also produce his upcoming film Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel. Here’s what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Why Prabhas is India's most bankable star: With films worth ₹1700 crore lined up, he pips Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth) Prabhas plays Deva aka Devaratha Raisaar in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Prabhas’ three-film contract

Hombale Films wrote on X, “Made in India and Built to Last! #PrabhasXHombal3Films. We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2...@VKiragandur @HombaleFilms.”

The Kannada production house garnered fame when it produced Prashanth’s previous films, KGF 1 and 2, apart from Salaar Part 1—Ceasefire. It also produced Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and is now producing the film’s prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, KGF 3, and Salaar 2. Founder Vijay Kiragandur said in a press note, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Prabhas will now shoot three back-to-back projects with Hombale Films; the other two films lined up are yet to be announced. They did announce that the films will be released in 2026, 2027 and 2028. Hombale recently also produced Raghu Thatha with Keerthy Suresh in Tamil and Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil in Malayalam.

Upcoming work

Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam will see Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel will pick up from the first film's events, which ended with a big reveal about Prabhas’ character. Prabhas also has films like The Raja Saab with director Maruthi, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin.