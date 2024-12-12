Madhavan denies he has been roped in as the antagonist for LCU's Benz: ‘As much as it sounds exciting…’

Recently, there were reports that Madhavan has been roped in to play the antagonist in Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. However, the actor clarified that he is not a part of the much-awaited project from the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). (Also Read: Does Aamir Khan have a cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie? Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies) Madhavan wishes he was a part of the LCU but denies being a part of Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz.

Madhavan not the antagonist in Benz

Reports stated that Madhavan, who last played grey characters in films Ayutha Ezhuthu, Nishabdham and Shaitaan, has been roped in to play the antagonist in Benz. Given that all LCU films connect, fans were excited at the prospect of the actor joining the universe.

However, Madhavan shared the report on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that as much as he would love to be a part of the LCU, he has not been approached for Benz. He wrote, “Hey this is news to me. (laughter emoji) as much as it sounds exciting and I would love to be part of a universe like this. I’m surprised with this news because I have no clue about this.”

Fans however still held on hope, with one commenting, “@Dir_Lokesh Bhau ... u need to make this happen now... we need Maddy Bhau in your universe... plz make this happen…” Another wrote, “One rumour I want to be true @Dir_Lokesh only you can make it happen.” A disappointed fan wrote, “Damn, would have been fun seeing you as an evil villain.” A hopeful fan commented, “Expecting a fierce combat between you and #Rolex,” referring to Suriya’s antagonistic gangster in LCU.

About Benz

Benz is the first film in the LCU that Lokesh will not direct, though he has written the film’s story and is producing it. The film was announced in April this year, and on Raghava’s birthday in October, a teaser of him dressed in an apron and holding a gun was released. Lokesh is busy directing Coolie with Rajinikanth. Madhavan will soon star in Test, Shankara and Dhurandhar.