‘Patiala soda’: Diljit Dosanjh tweaks song lyrics at Chandigarh concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans at his Chandigarh concert on Saturday by tweaking the lyrics of his hit song “Patiala Peg” to “Patiala Soda”. The Punjab and Haryana high court had granted permission for the concert with strict directive that noise levels remain below 75 dBA. However, this condition was breached during the event.

The switch came after the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory, urging the singer to avoid songs that promote alcohol, drugs and violence, which the commission claimed could influence children negatively.

Taking a dig at the Chandigarh administration from the stage, Dosanjh said, “Instead of troubling us, it is better to improve the venue and management. If the infrastructure remains like this, we will not be able to do shows in India.”

“I wanted to set the stage in the middle of the ground to ensure that all of my fans could enjoy, but this did not happen. I wanted a closer interaction with my audience, but the administration imposed far too many restrictions,” the singer added.

CCPCR on Saturday sought a compliance report from the deputy commissioner (DC) and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding any violations during the concert.

Noise level mandated by HC violated

The concert was allowed to proceed after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted permission with strict conditions. Among them was a directive that noise levels remain below 75 dBA, with penal action prescribed for violations. However, this condition was breached during the event.

Rishi Sharma, a Sector-35 resident, said, “Loud noise could be heard even in my sector. Concert attendees were seen parking their vehicles inside Sector 35 before heading to the venue. I was not even able to enter the road leading to my house.”

Convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), Vinod Vashisht said, “As long as law and order, traffic and Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution are strictly maintained, there is no issue in holding concerts at the Sector-34 ground.”

Fans report thefts

To manage the massive crowd, Chandigarh Police deployed 15 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and set up six barricades outside the main entry gate towards the venue. The arrangements included multiple layers of frisking points and restrictions on parking near the venue.

But security lapses were evident, as several fans reported incidents of theft. Ankit, a resident of Sector 51, recounted his ordeal, “As soon as I entered the venue from the gold ticket side, someone stole my mobile phone. I told the police, but they were too busy managing the crowd.”

Traffic chaos galore

The roads leading to the venue were gridlocked as thousands of fans rushed to attend the concert. Many vehicles were seen taking wrong turns to access the venue, further compounding traffic woes. Despite efforts by traffic police to maintain order, vehicles stopping on the roads and fans’ impatience created a chaotic scene. A cab driver said he had to wait for 30 minutes at a road leading to Sector 34 and Sector 35.

The ‘great divide’

Despite stringent rules and regulations imposed on residents, VIPs and officials appeared to enjoy all privileges during the concert. A special “Admin Lounge” and “Judges Lounge” were set up in the exclusive Fan Pit Zone, offering prime seating arrangements and food services. These lounges were reserved for officers and dignitaries, highlighting a stark contrast to the restrictions placed on the general public, which faced long queues, overcrowding and traffic chaos outside the venue.

VVIP vehicles, including those of DCs of Chandigarh and Panchkula, and senior police officers and judges, were spotted parked inside the exhibition ground and close to the venue, violating the no-parking directives.