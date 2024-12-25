Menu Explore
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
Where to watch Vijay's Theri on OTT: How you can stream Hindi version of film that inspired Varun Dhawan's Baby John

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 25, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is a remake of the Tamil film, Theri, which starred Vijay in the lead, and was directed by Jawan-fame Atlee.

Varun Dhawan's mass action thriller, Baby John, has been released in theatres this Christmas. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the film is a remake of the latter's 2016 blockbuster, Theri. As Baby John releases, many wonder how it connects with Theri and if there are dissimilarities between them. Here's how you can get those answers. (Also read: Varun Dhawan clarifies Baby John is an adaptation of Theri, not a remake)

Theri is one of the highest-grossing films of Vijay's career.

Where to watch Theri on OTT

Theri stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead as DCP Vijay Kumar, aka Joseph Kuruvilla. The film also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, and Mahendran. It was released in 2016. The original Tamil version is available on Amazon Prime Video, but unfortunately, not in India. Prime Video India does have the Telugu dub of the film Policeodu.

Can one watch Theri in Hindi?

Theri's Hindi dubbed version became popular years after its release when it aired on cable TV channels. The film's Hindi rights were purchased by Goldmines, which released it on its YouTube channel. The Hindi version of Theri is available to watch on YouTube for free.

All about Theri and Baby John

Theri was a massive commercial success upon its release. The film grossed over 150 crore worldwide, becoming Vijay's highest-grossing film. It was also one of the top five highest-grossing Tamil films then. Baby John makes some minor changes to Theri's story and plot. Varun Dhawan plays the character Vijay played in the original, while Keerthy Suresh steps into the role played by Samantha in the original. Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character based on Amy Jackson's character from the original but with some major changes. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha. Baby John was released in theatres on December 25, Christmas Day.

Wednesday, December 25, 2024
