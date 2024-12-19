Keerthy Suresh shares pics with ‘dream icon’ Vijay from her ‘dream wedding' with Antony Thattil in Goa

Keerthy shares pictures

Keerthy took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a couple of pictures from her dreamy wedding. In the stills, the couple is dressed in traditional wedding attires. They're accompanied by Vijay, wearing a white kurta. In the first picture, Keerthy and Anthony shake hands with Vijay and greet him. In the second one, they pose on either sides of the Tamil superstar.

Keerthy wrote in the caption, “When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir (hug and red heart emojis). With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban.” One of the Instagram users commented, “Congratulations Fan Girl (celebration and red heart with ribbon emojis).” Another wrote, “So precious this (teary-eyed and red heart emojis) Always thalapathy Fan girl.. (red heart emoji).”

Keerthy and Vijay have worked together in a couple of films – Bharathan's 2017 action thriller Bairavaa and AR Murugadoss' 2018 political action film Sarkar. Keerthy has never shied away from celebrating her love for Vijay, not only as his co-star but his fan girl for years.

Keerthy's dreamy wedding

After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony on December 12 in Goa, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day. One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals.

On the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baby John, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently filming for his 69th film, directed by H Vinoth. It'll mark his last film as an actor as he'll join Tamil Nadu politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after that.