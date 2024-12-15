Keerthy Suresh drops stunning pictures from white wedding with Antony Thattil, fans call it a fairytale love story

Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with Antony Thattil in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. The actor took to social media to share some enchanting moments from her white wedding. She posted several romantic photos, showcasing her joy and love as she celebrated the day with her husband. One of the pictures even captured the sweet moment when the couple shared a kiss. Also read: Samantha wishes ‘eternal happiness’ for Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil; Varun Dhawan, Hansika also congratulate newlyweds Keerthy Suresh made her relationship Insta official Antony Thattil sometime before the wedding.

Keerthy Suresh shares new wedding pics

On Sunday, Keerthy took to Instagram to share photographs from the white wedding. She shared several pictures with the caption, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke (white heart emoji)”.

In the images, Keerthy is seen sharing a passionate kiss with Antony during their Church wedding. Keerthy and Antony were seen twinning in white. While the actor looked elegant in a white gown with a long trail, Antony looked smart in a suit of the same colour.

One photograph shows Antony arriving for the wedding in a car, another captures an emotional moment of Keerthy walking down the aisle with her father and one shows them exchanging rings with the bride and groom beaming with joy.

The images also show the duo dancing and celebrating the wedding with their friends and family members. There is one photograph which shows an adorable moment of the couple with their pet dog.

Fans react

Her Baby John co-star Varun Dhawan was one of the first to comment on the pictures. Taking to the comment section, Varun wrote, “So beautiful”.

One fan wrote, “Wow... you looking so beautiful... Congratulations”, with another one mentioning, “Complete Love”.

One user wrote, “Here’s to love, laughter, and the most beautiful journey ahead, AntoNY x KEerthy”, with another sharing, “Once again happy married life kitty”.

“The lovely couple,” shared one user.

About the wedding

On December 12, Keerthy and Antony got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony. Apart from the white wedding, they also got married in a traditional South Indian style. They shared pictures from their dreamy wedding. In one of the pictures, Keerthy was seen putting a garland on Antony and smiling as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. For the special day, the actor chose a beautiful red saree and accessorised it with traditional jewellery.

Before the wedding, Keerthy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati recently to seek blessing. Videos of her visit surfaced on social media, showing her accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar, along with actor Menaka.

Earlier this month, Keerthy made her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil Instagram official by sharing the first picture with him. In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony Thattil lit up a firecracker and held it up high.