Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding with boyfriend Antony Thattil, seeks blessing at Tirupati temple. Watch

Following her recent social media announcement confirming her relationship with Antony Thattil, actor Keerthy Suresh has now confirmed that the couple is set to tie the knot in Goa later this month. The actor shared the news during her visit to the Tirupati temple. Also read: Keerthy Suresh confirms relationship with Antony Thattil, shares dreamy first picture with him: '15 years and counting' It is believed that Keerthy Suresh will get married between December 11-12.

Keerthy Suresh confirms wedding plans

On Friday, Keerthy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Several videos of her visit have surfaced on social media. In the clips, she is seen being accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka.

During a chat with the media, the actor shared that she decided to come to the temple and seek blessings before two major milestones of her life: her Bollywood debut with Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and her wedding, which is set to take place in December. Keerthy Suresh did the morning darshan at the temple. She was seen in a simple blue saree.

When asked about her visit, Keerthy said, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings).”

She also disclosed the wedding’s location, confirming, “It is happening in Goa.”

After seeking blessings at the temple, the actor posed for a photograph with a fan, who presented her with a framed picture of Lord Venkateshwara. She also waved at fans before leaving in her car.

Keerthy Suresh makes it Insta official

Earlier this week, Keerthy made her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil Insta official by sharing first picture with him. In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony Thattil lit up a firecracker and held it up high. Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them looked at the sky with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

The post came just a few days after a Deccan Chronicle reportthat the duo will tie the knot on December 11 at a destination wedding in Goa. Antony is from Kochi, Kerala, and owns one of the state’s prominent resort chains. The wedding is believed to be attended by the couple's family and close friends.

Keerthy's film journey

Keerthy began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. After making her debut as a lead actor with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, she went on to feature in projects such as Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017)and Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Mahanati (2018).