Baby John song Nain Matakka: Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi beats meet Dhee's Telugu tadka. Watch

What's in the song?

The song is set to banger beats by S Thaman, who has skillfully merged the Punjabi beats and the Telugu flavour. In the video, Keerthy Suresh matches Varun Dhawan's energy, with Diljit popping up to escalate the mood further. S Thaman also makes an appearance, posing with the three of them. While the male vocals are by Diljit, Australian singer Dhee has lent the female vocals. She's best known for singing Rowdy Baby alongside Dhanush in Balaji Mohan's Tamil action comedy Maari 2 last year.

Varun, Diljit, and Keerthy announced the release of the song with a fun Reel on Instagram. Diljit is chilling in his green room, during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, when Varun comes to him, asking him to shake a leg on Nain Matakka. Diljit begins to spell out his busy schedule – all the cities he's touring as part of the tour – when Keerthy intervenes and politely requests him to oblige. Diljit and Keerthy begin dancing on Nain Matakka, before Varun joins them too, claiming that it's his song as well.

Internet reacts

The internet was in love with Varun and Keerthy's chemistry in the song. A user commented on YouTube, “Varun and keerthy chemistry (fire emoji).”Another wrote, “Varun × keerthy × thaman × diljeet × dhee = blockbuster (fire emoji).” “Unexpectedly super surprising stuff from Keerthy Suresh,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “No Doubt Varun Dhawan is best dancer of bollywood (fire emojis).”

In Baby John, Varun plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Atlee, it's slated to release in cinemas this Christmas on December 25.