Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby John song Nain Matakka: Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi beats meet Dhee's Telugu tadka. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Nov 25, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Baby John song Nain Matakka: The latest track from Kalees' upcoming action thriller features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The latest song from Kalees' upcoming action thriller Baby John is out, and it's a complete banger. The Punjabi quotient of Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, Irshad Kamil's lyrics, and Varun Dhawan's energy perfectly balance the Telugu tadka of composer S Thaman, singer Dhee, and actor Keerthy Suresh. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts as man proposes marriage to girlfriend on stage during his Pune concert. Watch)

Baby John song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, S Thaman and Keerthy Suresh groove to the beats
Baby John song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, S Thaman and Keerthy Suresh groove to the beats

What's in the song?

The song is set to banger beats by S Thaman, who has skillfully merged the Punjabi beats and the Telugu flavour. In the video, Keerthy Suresh matches Varun Dhawan's energy, with Diljit popping up to escalate the mood further. S Thaman also makes an appearance, posing with the three of them. While the male vocals are by Diljit, Australian singer Dhee has lent the female vocals. She's best known for singing Rowdy Baby alongside Dhanush in Balaji Mohan's Tamil action comedy Maari 2 last year.

Varun, Diljit, and Keerthy announced the release of the song with a fun Reel on Instagram. Diljit is chilling in his green room, during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, when Varun comes to him, asking him to shake a leg on Nain Matakka. Diljit begins to spell out his busy schedule – all the cities he's touring as part of the tour – when Keerthy intervenes and politely requests him to oblige. Diljit and Keerthy begin dancing on Nain Matakka, before Varun joins them too, claiming that it's his song as well.

Internet reacts

The internet was in love with Varun and Keerthy's chemistry in the song. A user commented on YouTube, “Varun and keerthy chemistry (fire emoji).”Another wrote, “Varun × keerthy × thaman × diljeet × dhee = blockbuster (fire emoji).” “Unexpectedly super surprising stuff from Keerthy Suresh,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “No Doubt Varun Dhawan is best dancer of bollywood (fire emojis).”

In Baby John, Varun plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Atlee, it's slated to release in cinemas this Christmas on December 25.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On