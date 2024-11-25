Diljit Dosanjh reacts as man proposes marriage to girlfriend on stage during his Pune concert. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh held his concert in Pune on Sunday evening. Several videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms. A particular video, where a man is seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend, has been garnering attention online. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert goes dry! Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit to avoid ‘traffic issues’) Diljit Dosanjh stood near the couple as the man proposed to his girlfriend.

Man proposes to his girlfriend at Diljit's Pune show

In the clip, posted by a person on Instagram, a man goes on his knees to propose to his girlfriend on the stage amid cheers from the audience. After that, he kissed her hand and hugged her too. Diljit was heard singing near them. Following that, Diljit was seen clapping, asking even the audience to applaud for them.

Diljit shook hands with the man and hugged his girlfriend. The man then said that he proposed to his girlfriend after being together for 13 years. The clip ended with Diljit repeating his words.

Fans in awe of the gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "@diljitdosanjh wah!! Love anthem going great." "Such a beautiful moment," read a comment. "How happy is Diljit looking," a person wrote. "Now this is the dream proposal, man," said an Instagram user. The concert was held on the open ground of Suryakant Kakade Farms in Kothrud.

More from Pune show

In a last-minute move, the state excise department, on Sunday, cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Diljit's concert. The decision came after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some local residents and organisations, against serving liquor at the event.

Earlier this month, during his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit stated that he would stop making songs on "sharab" if the government declared a nationwide ban on it. Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), and Chandigarh (December 14). He will wrap up the India leg of his show in Guwahati (December 29).