Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby John song Nain Matakka teaser: Varun Dhawan brings Keerthy Suresh to Bollywood with Diljit Dosanjh's beats. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 23, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh star in Nain Matakka, a vibrant song from Baby John. The film portrays Dhawan as a heroic police officer.

Baby John lead star Varun Dhawan has shared the teaser for his film's next song, Nain Matakka. The song also stars Tamil actor Keerthy Suresh in a fresh Bollywood avatar. (Also read: Varun Dhawan spills the beans about Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John; calls Janhvi ‘busiest actor in business’)

Actor Keerthy Suresh tried some Bollywood dancing with the latest song of Baby John.
Actor Keerthy Suresh tried some Bollywood dancing with the latest song of Baby John.

Nain Matakka teaser

The song is sung by ‘singer of the season’ Diljit Dosanjh and shows Varun and Keerthy try out some intense, energetic moves… but the result is not always so impressive. Keerthy's moves look a little stiff compared to Varun, and the distant camera angles make the end product look awkward. Watch for yourself:

Varun's fan are hopeful for a good song. “Another banger loading,” wrote a fan. “Omgggg!!!! This looks so good," read another comment. “This is gonna be a blockbuster,” commented another.

Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, also lent her vocals to the track.

As per the makers, Nain Matakka is a "foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh."

About Baby John

Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On