Baby John song Nain Matakka teaser: Varun Dhawan brings Keerthy Suresh to Bollywood with Diljit Dosanjh's beats. Watch

Baby John lead star Varun Dhawan has shared the teaser for his film's next song, Nain Matakka. The song also stars Tamil actor Keerthy Suresh in a fresh Bollywood avatar. (Also read: Varun Dhawan spills the beans about Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John; calls Janhvi ‘busiest actor in business’) Actor Keerthy Suresh tried some Bollywood dancing with the latest song of Baby John.

Nain Matakka teaser

The song is sung by ‘singer of the season’ Diljit Dosanjh and shows Varun and Keerthy try out some intense, energetic moves… but the result is not always so impressive. Keerthy's moves look a little stiff compared to Varun, and the distant camera angles make the end product look awkward. Watch for yourself:

Varun's fan are hopeful for a good song. “Another banger loading,” wrote a fan. “Omgggg!!!! This looks so good," read another comment. “This is gonna be a blockbuster,” commented another.

Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, also lent her vocals to the track.

As per the makers, Nain Matakka is a "foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh."

About Baby John

Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December.