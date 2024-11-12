Varun Dhawan spills the beans about Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John; calls Janhvi ‘busiest actor in business’

It’s the season of cameos in Bollywood where special appearances have managed to emerge as crowd-pullers for new releases. The biggest example of this was Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar’s epic cameos in the recent blockbuster hit film Stree 2. So when audiences heard rumours of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan having a special appearance in Varun’s first-ever actioner Baby John, they were obviously intrigued. Much to the delight of fans, Varun has now confirmed the news! That’s not all. During an ‘ask me anything’ session on social media, Varun even spilled some beans about Bhaijaan’s cameo. Varun Dhawan will be seen with Salman Khan in Baby John before reuniting onscreen with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan

During this session last night, a fan asked Varun: “Bhai ka cameo #BabyJohn me Kitne minutes ka hai.” Replying to the same, Varun shared, “Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega #babyjohn #varunsays.” Soon enough, the comment section flooded with messages by fans who couldn’t handle their excitement. One social media user gushed, “Mass can't wait for Megastar #SalmanKhan's cameo in #BabyJohn 🔥🔥,” whereas another netizen guessed: “It means it’s an universe movie where it wil be linked with atlee + Salman collab.” Well, Varun also spoke about his co-star Janhvi Kapoor during this session.

Janhvi and Varun shared the screen for the first time in Bawaal (2023), taking the internet by storm with their adorable chemistry. Up next, the two will reunite in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. When asked about his experience of working with Janhvi in the rom com, Varun shared, “Janhvi is amazing im. Happy cause she’s currently the busiest actress in our business now so I’m happy for her #varunsays.”

When Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was first announced, many netizens guessed that this was actually Dulhania 3, the third installment in Shashank Khaitan’s Dulhania series after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2014). The first two films featured Alia Bhatt opposite Varun. But this fan theory was not confirmed by the makers.

Well, how excited are you for Varun’s upcoming films Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari?