Baby John taster cut: Varun Dhawan unleashes a violent side in a film that's Theri meets Jawan meets John Wick

The ‘taster cut’ of actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John was unveiled by Jio Studios on Monday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Jio Studios posted the nearly two minute long video. It featured Varun, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamika Gabbi, among others. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Baby John teaser to be attached with Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Baby John Taster Cut: Varun Dhawan is out for vengeance.

Baby John taster cut

The video began with a young girl talking about how the strength of many ants, as against one, can even defeat an elephant. It showed Varun in two avatars--a cop with short hair and in a rugged look with long hair and beard. He is also seen as a cook.

Varun's character as a cop is seen fighting villains in the action entertainer. In his rugged look, he is seen trying to save the young girl who addresses him as "Baby John". Varun, in his fierce avatar, is seen fighting on streets, inside buildings with guns, jumping over huge containers and fences, riding a horse, and escaping underwater.

Varun is also heard saying, "Mere jaese bohut aaye honge, lekin main pehli baar aaya hoon (Many people like me might have come earlier, but I have come for the first time)."

Keerthy, Wamika also seen

A brief section also shows Keerthy Suresh's character getting married. In another part of the video, Varun's character is seen enjoying a birthday party with Wamika Gabbi's character. The little girl is also seen sharing some fun moments with him. The video was shared with the caption, "If this is the START, imagine the END, Baby."

About Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is an exciting masala family entertainer filled with action, drama, and thrilling moments. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the music of Baby John is by S Thaman. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is set to hit theatres on December 25.