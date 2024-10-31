Varun Dhawan's Baby John teaser to be attached with Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; makers send out no piracy request

Diwali gift

On Diwali (October 31), the makers announced the release of taster cut in cinemas from November 1. Atlee also shared the note on his Instagram, writing, “Happy Diwali tastercut of Baby John”.

They shared the update with a note which appealed to the audience to support the film industry by not indulging in piracy.

The note read, “As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It’s more than just a film; it’s the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike. We’re excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November”.

The film’s team stressed that it is a special moment for them, and they are looking forward to “witness the storm of revenge and power that awaits”.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work by refraining from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy,” the note ended with a special request.

It was accompanied by a new motion poster launch featuring Varun. The motion poster shows Varun's face on an axe, teasing a bloody and gritty plot.

About the film

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy. It is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Theri.

Atlee, who directed the Tamil original, is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25.