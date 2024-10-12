Baby John: Jackie Shroff to play ‘evil’ Babbar Sher in Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh film. Watch

On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John, a remake of the Tamil film Theri, unveiled the intriguing first look of Jackie Shroff as the 'evil' Babbar Sher. On Saturday, Varun shared the video and introduced Jackie's character as the 'darkness you never saw coming.' (Also Read: Anthony Russo describes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel Honey Bunny as a ‘dialogue with India’) Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in Kaleeswaran's Baby John, a remake of the Tamil film Theri.

Jackie Shroff's first look from Baby John

The video showcases Jackie in an edgy and fierce look as the antagonist. Sporting grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck, he is seen in an action mode. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!”

As soon as the first look of Jackie was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "so excited." Another user commented, "Waiting for the trailer."

Salman Khan in Baby John?

Meanwhile, in the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie 'Baby John'. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

“'BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*... Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING... After all, who can doubt #Atlee's sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part -- a sparkling cameo -- THIS WEEKEND,” Taran wrote on his Instagram handle.

Recently, the makers of Baby John shared the new poster of Varun.In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard. Seems like he is ready for battle.

About Baby John

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy.

Atlee, who directed the Tamil original, is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25.