Citadel Honey Bunny: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is baffled by Varun Dhawan, Samantha; calls them '90s' spies’

Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade are back trying to unravel a new mystery about undercover agents. In a new promo shared by Amazon Prime, Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant and Sharib Hashmi's JK from The Family Man come across the file of Honey Bunny from the upcoming spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny. (Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny release date announced with new teaser; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan team up for Russo Bros) Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari unravels the mystery of Honey Bunny in The Family man crossover promo.

Srikant Tiwari discovers 90s undercover spies

The video begins with Srikant staying at a remote location while JK arrives looking for him. After meeting him, JK says, “Dude, I've been waiting for you since ages. They don't even have vada-pav here.” Srikant replies, “At least you are not stuffing your face with this. And finally, you can get rid of all this belly fat, read this.” As Srikant hands over a file to JK, he asks, “And what museum is this from?” Srikant says, “The museum of Chellum Sir.” JK then points out, “Bro, this just looks like a team from 1990s.” Srikant jokingly comments, “Like folks from the era of pager, dead.”

Srikant-JK unravel the mystery of Honey Bunny

After looking at the file featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's characters as Honey and Bunny, JK states, “And what sort of names are Honey-Bunny? Does it even sound like a team name? We have got cooler names like JK-Tiwari or Tiwari-JK, not bad. But I think Talpade-Tiwai has better ring to it, TT.” Later Srikant hands over another file to him. As JK is shocked looking at it he says, “What the hell, it was these two who…? This too is Honey Bunny.” Srikant then says that they are dangerous spies.

When JK asks if they are more dangerous then them at TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), Srikant says, “Off course not. We are part of a National Force. Our reach is endless. Even the criminals here fear us, you know? You think they can match our reach? And what kinds of names are these? Honey-Bunny, Honey-Bunny.” Suddenly the pager starts ringing and a message flashes which reads, “Honey Bunny are here.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spinoff of Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian series features Varun Dhawan and Samanth Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The trailer will be released on October 15 and it is expected to release on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.