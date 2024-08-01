Citadel Honey Bunny release date announced with new teaser; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan team up for Russo Bros

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date for the Indian sister-series to Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead as spies. A new teaser was also launched with a special event in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star as leads in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

New teaser and release date

The new teaser shows just snippets of action in the usual blue tint, staple of Raj and DK, who have directed this series. Varun and Samantha sling guns, save kids, beat up baddies as a new modernised version of Raat Baaki plays in the background.

The series will be out on November 7. It is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK. “Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”

About the World of Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars local talent and is created, produced and filmed in region—'bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin'. T

he Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel (launching October 10, 2024) and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun and Samantha on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.