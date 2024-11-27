Keerthy Suresh confirms relationship with Antony Thattil, shares dreamy first picture with him: '15 years and counting'

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared her first picture ever with long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Keerthy also penned a sweet and short note. (Also Read | Keerthy Suresh will marry her long-term boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa next month: Report) Keerthy Suresh shared the first-ever photo with boyfriend Antony Thattil.

Keerthy's first pic with Antony

In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony Thattil lit up a firecracker and held it up high. Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them looked at the sky with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, fans react

Reacting to the post, actor Trisha Krishnan posted red heart emojis. Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name." She added, "Finalllyyyyy! Love you both!" A fan said, "Congratulations and best wishes mam." A comment read, "Feeling jealous kitty." A person wrote, "Awwww. I'm the happiest girl in the world right now. So sooo happie for you Kitty."

Keerthy will reportedly get married next month

The post comes just a few days after a Deccan Chronicle report, which said that the duo will tie the knot on December 11 at a destination wedding in Goa. The preparations have begun in Goa. Antony is from Kochi, Kerala, and is the owner of one of the state’s prominent resort chains.

DT Next, citing their source, had also reported that the wedding will take place in Goa on December 11-12. It will be attended by family and close friends of the couple. An official announcement from the couple is awaited. Recently, Deccan Chronicle questioned Keerthy about rumours surrounding her marriage, Keerthy had said that she would “bring it into the open when the right time comes.”

Last year, Keerthy had criticised a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

About Keerthy's career

Keerthy began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead actor with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She also starred in Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017)and Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Mahanati (2018). She won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Mahanati.