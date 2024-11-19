Keerthy Suresh will marry her long-term boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa next month: Report

Details about Keerthy, Antony's wedding

The duo will get married in a destination wedding in Goa in December. Deccan Chronicle, citing a source, reported that Antony is from Kochi, Kerala. He is also the owner of one of Kerala’s prominent resort chains.

The preparations have begun in Goa. Keerthy’s father-producer-actor Suresh and mother, Menaka, are happy about their marriage, as per the source.

In another report, DT Next citing their source, said that the wedding will take place in Goa on December 11-12. It will be attended by family and close friends. An official announcement from the couple is awaited.

What Keerthy said about wedding recently

Recently, Deccan Chronicle had questioned Keerthy about rumours surrounding her marriage, Keerthy had said that she would “bring it into the open when the right time comes.”

Last year, Keerthy had criticised a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

About Keerthy's career

Keerthy began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her film debut with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She also starred in Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017)and Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Mahanati (2018). She won National Film Award for Mahanati.

Keerthy was last seen in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Baby John. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and is scheduled to release on December 25. Fans will also see her in Kanni Vedi, Revolver Rita, Uppu Kappurambu, and a web series titled Akka.